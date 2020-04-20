Small Business Fund Offers Short-Term Relief

CHALMETTE – From the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce:

Small businesses are the foundation of our communities and our economy. Employing nearly half the American workforce, companies like yours keep our neighborhoods running and make them feel like home.

We know you’re facing multiple challenges right now, and every dollar counts.

Funded by corporate and philanthropic partners, the Save Small Business Fund is a collective effort to provide $5,000 grants to as many small employers as we can. We hope these supplemental funds will help you get through the next days and weeks.

TO QUALIFY YOU MUST

– Employ between 3 and 20 people

– Be located in an economically vulnerable community

– Have been harmed financially by the COVID-19 pandemic

Get details.





