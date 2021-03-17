Slidell Senior Care Business Featured on PBS Documentary

NEW ORLEANS – The Home Instead office in Slidell will be featured in a PBS documentary broadcast nationwide on Wednesday, March 24.

Locally, the hour-long documentary titled “Fast Forward: Look into Your Future” will air at 9 p.m. on WYES TV. It follows four millennials and their parents through the conversations, realizations and actions related to successful aging.

The producers traveled to the Home Instead office in Slidell to follow one of the subject families through a visit and training session with the local care experts.

“Our mission is to provide families with resources and information to help seniors stay as independent as possible, safely and with dignity as they age,” said Joyce Donohue, co-owner and general manager of the Home Instead Slidell office. “We are so excited to share this important information about caring for an aging loved one with such a broad audience.”

The trailer for the documentary can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/JoJzFdaOvec