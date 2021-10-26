Slidell Commercial Landscape Company Expands Operations to Houston

Getty Images

SLIDELL — Rotolo Consultants, a commercial landscape maintenance and construction company, has announced its entrance into the Houston market. Founded in 1978, the company employs more than 800 people, has 12 locations in the southeast and provides a range of facility services from disaster response to large-scale landscape installation.

“Moving into Texas is a natural and exciting next step for RCI,” said Keith Rotolo, the company’s president and CEO in a release. “Our team of industry-leading professionals are primed and ready to begin servicing some of Houston’s finest commercial properties. We look forward to working in the ‘City with No Limits.'”

RCI assisted with disaster response in Houston in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Now the company will maintain permanent operations in Texas, providing services for the Lone Star College system.