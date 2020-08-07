Sky-High Sights

The Port of South Louisiana Executive Regional Airport (KAPS), which serves as the aerial gateway to the largest tonnage port in the western hemisphere, recently welcomed Let’s Go Fly Academy to its facilities. The airport services business and corporate jets, as well as charter jets, that are traveling to Southeast Louisiana. However, the new flight school, operated by Certified Flight Instructor and CEO, Mufid Jabour, now offers a bevy of services previously unavailable in the area.

Let’s Go Fly Academy is housed in the 6500 sq.ft. port-owned hangar that was formerly used as a transient hangar. The Port of South Louisiana welcomes the flight school to Executive Regional Airport (KAPS) and looks forward to a long term business relationship.

Jabour, who was born and raised in Venezuela, fell in love with Louisiana after a trip here to visit his eldest brother. He has been flying since 2005 and earned his Private Pilot Certificate in 2007. Two years ago, he decided to more fully explore a career in aviation and received his Instrument Rating – Airplane Airman Certification, Commercial Pilot Certification and Certified Flight Instructor Certification.

“What drew me into flying is the freedom that I feel every time I get airborne, and I can pretty much go anywhere,” Jabour says. “I have a passion for flying and always wanted to be in the air, but I didn’t know how to get started until I moved to Louisiana. I saw an opportunity here at KAPS because there was no one else teaching in the area. I also found that, when I was getting my instruction, I went around to different schools and they were all booked up for at least two months. And for some reason, they made it hard to get on board with them. After doing a lot of research and asking a lot of people in the area, I saw the necessity to establish a flight academy — and not only that, but also to include more services.”

Currently comprising Let’s Go Fly Academy are three instructors (including Jabour) and two planes — a Cessna 172N, a four-seat, single engine, fixed-wing aircraft that Jabour says is one of the best planes for training, and a Cessna C-414, a low-wing turboprop that he will use for light instruction and rentals. Jabour plans to add another 172N as the need arises.

In terms of flight instruction, Let’s Go Fly Academy is offering Private Pilot, Instrument Rating, Commercial Pilot, Multi-Engine Private Pilot and Commercial Pilot and Certified Flight Instructor certifications. However, Jabour is offering several additional services to further elevate Let’s Go Fly Academy. For example, aircraft rentals (starting at $150 per hour) are perfect for an evening sightseeing flight or weekend getaway. Let’s Go Fly Academy’s fleet also is available for banner advertising (prices vary depending on the advertising campaign needs) and city tours ($75 per person, up to three people, for 45 minutes). “We are going to have different packages, such as a VIP private tour on the C-414 with wine and cheese,” Jabour says.

Let’s Go Fly Academy also offers drone inspection for onshore and offshore structures, and Jabour plans to have Airframe and Powerplant mechanics on staff who can conduct full inspections and repairs. The company also offers fixed-wing aerial pipeline patrol, providing a cost-effective method for patrolling vast areas of right of way in a short period of time. This service is especially useful for areas not requiring immediate access such as in the case of leaks or damage. In addition to pipeline patrol, Let’s Go Fly Academy also offers power line patrol, fiber optic line patrol, right-of-way services and more. By using GPS locators, weather monitors and computer mapping programs, the company provides daily progress reports, noting any issues spotted along with documentation to show that the aerial patrol work was done correctly.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Jabour says Let’s Go Fly Academy requires everyone to wear a mask. “If they don’t have one, we will have some for sale,” he says. “We also have mic covers for the headsets if students don’t already have their own headset. We will be seeing students and future students by appointment only to keep social distancing practices in place.”

While times have changed for all industries, Jabour says it has been a pleasure working with the Port to get Let’s Go Fly Academy off the ground. “I really have to thank the Port of South Louisiana and the Airport Director, Lisa Braud, for all of her help,” he says. “She is very professional; she has been an angel, always smiling, friendly and willing to help me on all of the different aspects.”

Executive Director Paul Aucoin extends his support to Jabour’s academy, saying, “I would like to welcome Mr. Mufid Jabour and the Let’s Go Fly Academy to our airport. We wish him well and of course we will assist him in any way we can.”

For more information on the Academy's services and scheduling, visit letsgo-fly.com.