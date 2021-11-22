Six Companies Win Combined $43,500 During 2021 Bayou Pitch Competition

THIBODEAUX, La. – Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit, in partnership with the Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Nicholls State University, recently awarded six area small companies funds to develop and grow their business at the 2021 Bayou Pitch Competition. This annual event is held to celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week.

The competition took place in two rounds, the first featured companies not yet in operation and the second for those already operating. The first round included first place winner Dane Granier with Bourbon Watches ($5,000), second place winner Kevin Ramsey with Ramsey Funeral Home ($2,500) and third place winner Matt Schultheis with Revier Technologies ($1,000).

The second round included first place winner Sarah Dickerson with Sarah Dickerson Portraits, who won the $20,000 grand prize. The $10,000 second place prize winner was Steve Folmer with Mobil 1 Lube and the $5,000 third place prize went to Victoria Giglio of Indigo Boutique.

Prior to selecting the winners, the 2019 first place winner Daryl Roy, owner of 3D Media, spoke about how the competition helped his company grow from having no revenue to more than $1 million in sales in the first year. The investment allowed Roy to secure a Defense Department contract, among many others.

Events like this are part of Chevron’s commitment to giving back to the communities where their employees live and work. The company has supported this competition since it started in 2019 and through this event has helped support 20 Bayou Region businesses.

“Thriving communities depend on innovative businesses like today’s winners,” said Leah Brown, public affairs manager for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit. “We recognize the positive impact small companies like these have on the local and state economy and are proud to help these owners reach their entrepreneurial goals. Chevron is pleased to support the community through this competition and thank Nicholls State University for their partnership.”

“On behalf of today’s winners and the SBDC, we’re grateful to Chevron for their support of our local small business owners,” said Jimmy Nguyen, assistant director of Nicholls’ SBDC. “The local innovators and job creators who launch startups help bring ideas to life, drive economic growth and expand human welfare. They are crucial to our community and we’re proud of their accomplishments today.”

For more information on Chevron’s social investments, visit – https://www.chevron.com/sustainability/social/creating-prosperity.