Six Attorneys Named to Best Lawyers in America
NEW ORLEANS – Frilot LLC announceD that six of its attorneys have been named to the 2020 edition of Best Lawyers®, the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession. The following attorneys received this prestigious designation for proven excellence in their respective fields:
David Daly, Legal Malpractice Law
Leslie Ehret , Litigation – Labor & Employment
Allen Krouse , Mass Tort Litigation
J. Dwight LeBlanc III, Admiralty & Maritime Law
Peter E. Sperling , Health Care Law and Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants
Norman C. Sullivan , Product Liability; Admiralty & Maritime Law
Named “Lawyer of the Year” by Best Lawyers® for: Admiralty and Maritime Law, New Orleans (2020)
