Singer-Songwriter Anders Osborne Joins Tulane Summer Faculty

NEW ORLEANS — Multi-hyphenate New Orleans musician Anders Osborne will join Tulane University’s School of Liberal Arts for its Summer 2023 “Maymester” session, where he’ll teach a two-week Intro to Music Business course with Creative Industries Director and Professor of Practice Bill Taylor.

Osborne has collaborated with Keb Mo, Tim McGraw, Eric Church, Toots and the Maytals and many other artists.

“It took me several decades before I understood what I really wanted from my music career and how to navigate this business,” Osborne said in a press release. “How do you combine the art and the commerce? I am here to speak from 35 years of experience and help students sort that out.”

Taylor is a music industry veteran who co-founded the Trombone Shorty Foundation.

“Tulane’s School of Liberal Arts is offering a rare opportunity for those interested in pursuing a career in music or other creative industries to build a solid business foundation—from analytics and legal to marketing and networking,” Taylor said. “Having Anders join and share insights and perspectives on a career in this industry will provide students with a genuinely unique experience. “

The three-credit class will focus on the history of the music business, the development of leadership skills and a working understanding of the diverse professional pathways available to those pursuing a career in music — with a particular focus on New Orleans.

The Creative Industries program is open to undergraduates and post-graduates—whether enrolled at Tulane or not—interested in the pathways into creative economy careers. Courses are offered in an online or hybrid format and run May through August. Registration opens today, Monday, April 10, for all students.