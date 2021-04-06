Silver Airways to Launch Service from Armstrong Airport

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – Independent regional airline Silver Airways has announced it will offer nonstop, twice-weekly flights from New Orleans to Jacksonville, Fla.

The new route will also provide connections to Silver’s network throughout Florida, the Bahamas, the Caribbean and other destinations via Silver’s codeshare and interline ticketing partners. Silver said it serves more intra-Florida destinations than any other air carrier.

“We are pleased to welcome Silver Airways to New Orleans with nonstop service to Jacksonville,” said Kevin Dolliole, director of aviation for the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. “We continue to work to provide more opportunities to connect New Orleans to the rest of the country and vice versa. This is just the beginning of what we hope will be a great partnership.”

“We are very excited to serve New Orleans, Louisiana and the surrounding Gulf Coast communities” said Steve Rossum, Silver Airways CEO. “New Orleans is a vibrant city with a unique culture known for its lively music scene, distinct cuisine and Southern charm. … We are delighted to arrive in the Big Easy and look forward to providing safe, reliable and friendly service to the community here.”

To celebrate the new nonstop service, Silver is offering special fares available at silverairways.com for a limited time for travel from June 3 through July 11.