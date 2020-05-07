Silicon Bayou Collaborative Presents Resiliency Series

BATON ROUGE, La. — From NexusLA:

The Silicon Bayou Collaborative (NexusLA, Opportunity Machine, The Idea Village) are returning this Friday with the second edition of the Resiliency Series — a panel-based series hosted online featuring entrepreneurs who have weathered significant crises, like hurricanes or past economic downturns. The series, which returns this Friday, May 8, at 2:45 p.m. central time, is intended to give entrepreneurs an opportunity to learn from the experiences of the panelists, but also to provide a space for them to casually interact and network. The panelists for the second week include Bill Ellison, CEO of Innovation Catalyst; Soumitra Sengupta, serial entrepreneur and venture capitalist; Ericka Dees, CPA and business owner; Vanessa Graham, owner of VGraham LLC, an outsourced CFO service company; and Laurel Hess, founder and CEO of Hampr.

The topic of discussion for the second edition of the Resiliency Series is “Cutting the Burn and Extending Your Runway” and will be centered around financial moves business owners can make to mitigate the fallout they’ve experienced in recent weeks and prepare for the key financial decisions they’ll be facing in the weeks to come.

This weekly series is produced by The Silicon Bayou Collaborative: NexusLA, The Idea Village, Opportunity Machine, and Silicon Bayou News – working in a collaborative effort amongst the regional south Louisiana entrepreneurial ecosystem, to help Louisiana businesses survive and thrive.

The weekly series is being hosted on a videoconferencing platform called Hopin, which is unique in its various features, includes a virtual expo area, and a built-in speed networking function. Attendees will be asked to create a profile on the platform, which will allow them to easily manage their contacts and store their own contact information, streamlining the networking element of the event.

Those interested in attending this Friday’s edition of the Resiliency Series can register to attend for free by visiting https://hopin.to/events/2-resiliency-series. To learn more about upcoming topics or to donate to the Resiliency Series, please visit www.resiliencyseries.com.