Shuttered Baton Rouge Facility to Become a Behavioral Health Hospital

GRAPEVINE, Texas – Commercial real estate company New Era Partners announced the acquisition of a Baton Rouge hospital with attached medical office. The former surgical hospital and medical office building located in North Baton Rouge has been closed since 2016. The acquisition and capital investment by New Era Partners on behalf of Oceans Healthcare will lead to the creation of a a 40-bed hospital specializing in geriatric mental and behavioral healthcare. In addition, the building will be used for outpatient behavioral services. Anticipated completion of the hospital conversion is January 2021.





Comments

comments