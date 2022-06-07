Shryl Bagneris Joins Board at Boys Town of Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Shryl Bagneris has joined the board at Boys Town Louisiana. For the last 15 years, she has worked at the Marketing Arm in Dallas. As the vice president of brand/account, she leads brand management of creative for Advance Auto Parts, DieHard Batteries, Ruffles and other national brands.

Boys Town Louisiana meets the needs of youth and families through a variety of continuum of care services. Mostly recognized for its Family Home programs, the nonprofit also offers in-home family services, intervention, assessment, Early Head Start, parenting support, financial management workshops and an aftercare program.