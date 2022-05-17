Shreveport CPA Firm Joins Postlethwaite & Netterville

BATON ROUGE (press release) – Postlethwaite & Netterville, a Top 100 U.S. public accounting firm and the largest Louisiana-based public accounting firm, is pleased to announce that RBM LLP, a Shreveport-based Louisiana CPA firm, will join P&N effective July 1, 2022.

This combination will provide P&N’s clients in Shreveport and the greater Ark-La-Tex region with increased access to local resources and support and will enhance the firm’s comprehensive suite of assurance, tax, consulting, and technology services.

By joining P&N, RBM’s team of professionals will continue to serve local, regional, and national clients with the added support of P&N’s well-established services.

“We are excited to welcome these talented professionals to the P&N team and to be able to leverage RBM’s tax, assurance, and advisory capabilities—including its nationally recognized state and local tax (SALT) practice—to enhance our clients’ experience,” says Dan Gardiner, P&N’s managing director and CEO.

P&N serves a variety of clients and communities, and this union highlights the firm’s continued commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative services. This combination will also position the firm to attract top talent in North Louisiana and provide both RBM and P&N team members with additional professional development opportunities. P&N will operate from RBM’s Shreveport office location in addition to its nine other locations across Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi.

“P&N’s quality client service, core values, work quality, and integrity perfectly align with what we’ve tried to do over the years here at RBM. Trent, Anna, and I are excited about the future and opportunities this combination offers to our clients, from expanded resources, services, and scalability to the amazing career opportunities for our team members,” says Scotty Amos, current RBM Partner.