Shops on Seventeenth Celebrate Pink Friday

METAIRIE – The Shops on Seventeenth, owned and managed by the Feil Organization, will celebrate “Pink Friday” on Friday, Nov. 18.

“Pink Friday” is a collaborative effort to promote shopping local the Friday before Black Friday. Participating stores — including Purple Tiger, Blink, Christine’s, Earth Potions, the Weekend Salon, Kenle, Salon Callidora and Learning Express — will offer promotions, giveaways and refreshments throughout the day. Bubble Tap Bar and live holiday music will be featured from noon until 3 p.m.

The event will also celebrate completion of improvements to the Severn Avenue corridor.

The Shops on Seventeenth are located at the west corner of Severn Avenue and 17th Street across from La Madeleine.