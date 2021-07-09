ShopLocalNola.com Presents Free Small Business Webinars

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – ShopLocalNola.com is celebrating its one-year anniversary since its launch in July 2020, at the peak of the COVID-19. JB Communications, LLC, a Metairie-based marketing agency, developed Shop Local Nola with the intention of creating a free resource for locally owned businesses to stay visible and relevant during the pandemic. Since then, ShopLocalNola.com has expanded into the largest directory for verified, locally owned businesses in the Greater New Orleans area. Businesses can increase their visibility through free listings, and consumers have a local shopping resource that offers the opportunity to register to win prizes donated by locally owned businesses.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of its inception, ShopLocalNola.com has organized a series of free small business educational webinars available to small businesses, the first of which will be held on Thursday, August 12th, 2021, on Social Media Tips and Tricks for Small Businesses. For more information, visit ShopLocalNola.com/business-webinar.