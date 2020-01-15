Shop (and Eat) ‘Till You Drop

Outlet Collection at Riverwalk has six new businesses slated this year.

Six years ago, Outlet Collection at Riverwalk became a downtown destination for first-to-market outlet shopping, as well as a popular lunch spot for locals working nearby. Since then, it has welcomed more than 18 million shoppers and touts more than $500 million in sales.

The Howard Hughes Corporation-owned shopping center is adding six new businesses this year, including high fashion and local cuisine. A recently opened Hollister & Co. store will be joined by Polo Ralph Lauren and Kate Spade New York, which will be the first store in Louisiana for the retailer.

New dining options include locally-owned Copeland’s Wharfhouse and Rizzuto’s Pizzeria, which will be located in the recently-renovated Spanish Plaza. Rock N Roll Sushi, an Alabama-based chain, will open on the second floor.

“We are very pleased to welcome such incredible new shops and restaurants to The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk,” said Frank Quinn, general manager of Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, in a statement. “From local brands to international retailers, New Orleans continues to grow its reputation as a globally recognized retail destination. The Riverwalk is proud to be a downtown leader for dining, shopping and entertainment.”

Quinn began is work there in 2008 and saw many changes through the years, including ownership. When I spoke to him in 2015, he said the previous iteration of the mall had only 30 percent occupancy, and later in 2011, New Orleans still wasn’t on the radar of many retailers. When the facility closed for a year of renovations and then reopened in 2014, a new shopping and dining scene was created, and has been growing ever since.

Outlet Collection at Riverwalk has more than 75 shops and dining options. Major national retail brands include Nordstrom Rack, Le Creuset, Levi’s, Carter’s, Under Armour, Neiman Marcus Last Call Studio, Steve Madden, Tommy Bahama Outlet, Harley Davidson, Coach, The PUMA Store and Guess. Current restaurants include Izzo’s Illegal Burrito, Mike Anderson’s Seafood, Raising Cane’s, South Philly Steaks & Fries, River Bar, Mona’s Café and more.

You can find events and sale advertisements on their website. Outlook Collection at Riverwalk is open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.





