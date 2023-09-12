Shivers Nellon Named President-Elect of Home Builders Association

NEW ORLEANS – The Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans will announce its 2024 senior officers, board of directors, and council representatives at its annual Installation and Awards Reception on Thursday, Nov. 30 at the Royal Palms in Harvey, La. The 2024 event will be emceed by Dan Mills, HBAGNO CEO.

2024 President-Elect Shivers Nellon will be the first African American to serve as chairman of the HBAGNO in its 80-plus year history. Alicia Huey, chairman of the National Association of Home Builders, will perform the official installation.

“I look forward to leading this distinguished association into a bright and inclusive future,” said Nellon. “I believe that leadership within the HBA is a collective effort, with each of us working tirelessly on behalf of others to help everyone in our community achieve the American dream of home ownership.”

Nellon owns Chase Remodeling and Construction, Nell Builders, Nell Investment Properties and Nellon Holding. He donates time to HBAGNO and other civic and business organizations.

“This is not just a milestone demonstrating the HBAGNO’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, but is evidence and affirmation that the industry is committed to recognizing the outstanding work of all its members by eliminating stereotypes of the past,” said Dan Mills, CEO of the HBAGNO.

A complete list of the 2024 HBAGNO executive team will be announced in November.