Shipping Containers Used to Construct NORD Playground Clubhouse

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined other officials to celebrate the completion of the $1.2 million clubhouse for the Eastshore Playground in the New Orleans East communities of Eastshore and Little Woods.

The project team featured Chase Marshal Architects, contractor Centric Gulf Coast Inc. and Capital Projects Administration Project Manager Jerry Harris.

“This bond-funded facility at Eastshore is the first City facility that uses ‘conex’ shipping containers as the basis of the building,” said Cantrell. “Each container has a different function within including a concession stand, a temperature-controlled storage space, two restrooms with two stalls per restroom, a small break room and ADA-compliant restroom, and an office for on-site staff so we can provide programming and keep the administrative work flowing as we do recreation in our city.”

The only portion of the facility that is “site built” is the community room. Officials said the use of the containers allows NORD the ability to completely lock down a particular function and keep others open. It also allows for hurricane resistance because all exposed windows are completely protected when all doors and shutters are in place. The new facility allows interaction between the new building and the existing basketball pavilion with the use of steps and risers (that can be used as seating), and the roofing provides continuous coverage between the two facilities.