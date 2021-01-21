Shields Mott Attorneys Named ‘Super Lawyers’

NEW ORLEANS – Shields Mott LLP has announced that four of its lawyers have been named to the “Super Lawyers 2021” list and one has been recognized on the “Louisiana Rising Stars Super Lawyer 2021” list in the field of construction litigation and surety.

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. This selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. Rising Stars must meet all of these requirements and be under the age of 40.

The lawyers from Shields Mott named to the Louisiana Super Lawyers 2021 list are:

Lloyd “Sonny” N. Shields – Construction Litigation (2007)

Adrian A. D’Arcy – Surety (2014)

Elizabeth L. Gordon – Surety (2009)

Jeffrey K. Prattini – Construction Litigation (2014)

Jessica R. Derenbecker (Rising Star) – Construction Litigation (2014)