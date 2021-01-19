Shields Mott Attorney Named ‘One to Watch’ by Best Lawyers

NEW ORLEANS – Law firm Shields Mott LLP announced that attorney Laura E. Avery has been honored in the 2021 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch. Avery specializes in construction law and litigation.

Best Lawyers divides attorneys by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing. Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognizes associates and other lawyers who are earlier in their careers for their outstanding professional excellence in private practice in the United States.