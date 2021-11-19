Sheriff’s Office Needs Volunteers to Help Deliver Meals

NEW ORLEANS – Sheriff Marlin N. Gusman is calling for volunteers for his 47th annual Sheriff’s Thanksgiving Day Celebration on Thursday, Nov. 25. As a part of the celebration, Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office employees and volunteers will distribute more than 3,000 holiday meals to individuals in assisted living facilities, local shelters and more. Volunteers must follow COVID-19 protocols and will be awarded four hours of community service for their contribution.

“It has been a difficult year for our community with continued COVID-19 surges and Hurricane Ida, so it’s even more important that we spread a little joy this holiday season,” said Sheriff Marlin N. Gusman. “Our annual Thanksgiving day celebration is a chance to bring our community together, and we encourage volunteers to join us.”

For information on volunteering and to register, click here. This year, volunteers can choose to register as a car and driver, or a car and driver with passengers. Volunteers may also choose to go above and beyond by volunteering to deliver additional meals.