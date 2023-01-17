Sheri Salvagio Named Cabrini High School President and CEO

NEW ORLEANS – Sheri Salvagio has been named president and CEO of Cabrini High School by the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Cabrini’s board of trustees. Salvagio served as interim president since June of 2022.

“It is my honor and joy to be entrusted with this sacred responsibility,” said Salvagio in a press release. “I am eager to continue working alongside our longtime Principal Yvonne Hrapmann; dedicated administration, faculty and staff; and students and their families to continue the rich educational and spiritual legacy of St. Frances X. Cabrini.”

Over the last six months, Cabrini has introduced scholarship opportunities, established a three-year strategic plan, named a special projects director to explore the possibility of expanding Cabrini’s popular Crescent Cradle nursery school, initiated a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement between Cabrini High School and NORD and increased in-person participation in the Parents Association meetings.

Salvagio is a New Orleans native with more than two decades of experience in Catholic school education and administration. She holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of New Orleans and a master’s degree in religious education as well as a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Loyola University in New Orleans.

After a ten-year career in corporate sales and sales management, she entered the Catholic school community as a classroom teacher and campus minister. She went on to serve as assistant principal at St. Mary’s Dominican High School, where she worked as dean of students and held various leadership positions.

Prior to her interim turned permanent presidency, she ran Cabrini’s advancement and alumnae relations, which included managing the annual giving campaign and fundraising, writing grants, advancing the Continuing Her Legacy Capital Campaign and managing scholarships.

“Our young women learn to think critically and communicate effectively in an environment where the core values of respect, excellence and service are instilled and permeate the curriculum and campus culture,” said Salvagio. “It is my honor and joy to serve in a school community that also helps each student find her unique passion and to achieve God’s call upon her life.”