Sheraton New Orleans Hotel Offers ‘Offices With a View’

NEW ORLEANS – The Sheraton New Orleans Hotel has transformed several traditional guest rooms into private office spaces with sweeping views of downtown New Orleans and the Mississippi River. The Sheraton Office Club rooms include:

Wi-fi

Access to communal printers

Onsite FedEx service

Access to the Sheraton Club Lounge for snacks and drinks

In-room bathrooms

Daily housekeeping

Fitness center access

Discounted valet parking

Board and conference room arrangements

Starbucks on site

