Sheraton New Orleans Hotel Offers ‘Offices With a View’
NEW ORLEANS – The Sheraton New Orleans Hotel has transformed several traditional guest rooms into private office spaces with sweeping views of downtown New Orleans and the Mississippi River. The Sheraton Office Club rooms include:
- Wi-fi
- Access to communal printers
- Onsite FedEx service
- Access to the Sheraton Club Lounge for snacks and drinks
- In-room bathrooms
- Daily housekeeping
- Fitness center access
- Discounted valet parking
- Board and conference room arrangements
- Starbucks on site
