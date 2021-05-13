Shelley Stocker Joins Team at Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities has appointed Shelley Stocker as the new vice president of education programs.

Stocker will lead the division of education, which houses a suite of programs targeting children, families and educators that fall under the umbrella of Prime Time Inc., a subsidiary of the LEH.

Since arriving in New Orleans in 2003, Stocker has worked at the Louisiana Children’s Museum, the Partnership for Youth Development and New Schools for New Orleans. She’s also been a special education teacher at Nelson Elementary.

“I am thrilled to join LEH and have the opportunity to support the education team,” she said. “I am passionate about expanding opportunities for children and families in Louisiana and beyond, so joining LEH’s efforts to increase access and enjoyment of the humanities for all is particularly compelling to me.”

Stocker earned a bachelor’ degree in theater arts and elementary education from Texas Tech University, as well as a master’s degree in education from Loyola University Chicago.