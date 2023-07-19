Shelbi Copain Joins the Ehrhardt Group as Assistant Account Executive

NEW ORLEANS – The Ehrhardt Group, a public relations firm, has hired Shelbi Copain to fill the role of assistant account executive. Copain supports account team members by developing and coordinating media opportunities, generating creative content, monitoring industry trends and conducting research for clients in the energy, legal, entertainment and maritime industries.

“Ideas are our currency, and we welcome insight from every corner of our organization, profession and community,” said Marc Ehrhardt, president of the Ehrhardt Group. “Shelbi’s diverse background, innate curiosity and propensity to ask the right questions will help us continue developing effective solutions for our clients.”

Copain honed her writing skills as a private ELA tutor, helping students from second grade to college improve their grammar and communication abilities and excel in a variety of subjects. She also worked in operations at Live Oak Wilderness Camp and later as an application and social media manager at the organization year-round.

Copain studied at Loyola University New Orleans, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in musical theater and communication with a concentration in public relations, and a Master of Science degree in marketing and communications.