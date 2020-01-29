She Works Hard for the Money

Hospitality & Tourism Job Fest promotes open job positions

It’s a new year, and surely after four weeks of resolutions you are a new you, right? As for me, I have meditated six times and done yoga once, so I’m saying I’m absolutely a new person. But maybe your 2020 goals are less namaste and more where’s my pay? For those who are career-focused, today brings the first New Orleans & Company Job Fest of the year.

New Orleans & Company is hosting the first of its monthly Hospitality & Tourism Industry Job Fests today, Jan. 29, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, 732 N. Broad St.

The job fest series is designed to connect job seekers with employers from regional hotels, restaurants and tourism businesses. The companies participating have information on currently-open positions that range from entry-level to managerial.

The job fests have been well honed over the years they have been offered, incorporating feedback from attendees. They are designed as welcoming spaces that encourage questions and conversations in a one-on-one setting, where job seekers can ask organization representatives about expectations, benefits, growth opportunities, company culture and the more intuitive questions one may have that aren’t always clearly communicated on a website.

Job seekers are not required to bring updated resumes to the job fest, but it is encouraged. To help you craft a successful one, New Orleans & Company has a dedicated career website (https://community.neworleans.com/find-a-job/job-resources/) with job resources, including a short video with job interview tips.

While many of the open positions at the job fest will offer benefits, it is a reality of the hospitality sector that some of them will not. Unfortunately, most of us who have worked in retail or restaurants know very well the experience of bandaging a cut that probably needs stitches, but not having the money or insurance to go to the doctor. Duct tape, am I right? For those folks facing such challenges, please visit Healthy Hospitality online (https://healthyhospitality.com/).

Healthy Hospitality is a resource that helps New Orleans hospitality workers and their families find affordable health care options, even if they don’t have insurance. The initiative is the result of a partnership between 504HealthNet and New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation that launched last year. The Healthy Hospitality website has an interactive map to help users find clinics with business hours and locations that are convenient for them. The participating clinics accept most health insurance, and also offer sliding scale pricing for workers who don’t have insurance.

The list of employers (which is subject to change) participating in today’s Tourism & Hospitality Job Fest includes:

2020 Census NOLA Team

Amazon

Audubon Nature Institute

Commander’s Palace

Delgado Community College – Culinary Arts and Hospitality

Delta Personnel

Goodwill Technical College

Harrah’s Casino

Higgins Hotel

Hilton Garden Inn New Orleans Convention Center

Hilton New Orleans Riverside

Hospitality Enterprises

Hotel Management of New Orleans/City Sightseeing

Hyatt Regency

InterContinental Hotel of New Orleans

International House Hotel

J Hospitality

Juan’s Flying Burrito

Live Nation

McDonald’s

New Orleans Marriott

NOPD

Omni Riverfront Hotel

Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office

People Ready

Picnic Provisions & Whiskey

Royal Carriages

Temps Today Staffing

The Jung Hotel & Residences

The Troubadour Hotel

Volunteers of America

Waffle House





