Shaya’s Miss River Restaurant to Offer ‘Grand Dining’ at Four Seasons

Image provided by Merge Visualisation Studios

NEW ORLEANS – The Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences New Orleans has released details about chef partner Alon Shaya’s “signature restaurant” scheduled to open later this year on the property.

The restaurant, to be named Miss River, is Alon Shaya’s “love letter to Louisiana based on his experience of the local culture and cuisine in his nearly 20 years as a resident,” said a hotel spokesperson in a release. “This ingredient-driven restaurant will pay tribute to New Orleans grand dining, showcasing Shaya’s spirited take on beloved local dishes, while providing surprise and adding fun to the dining experience.”

The restaurant will feature a “food stage,” where chefs display extravagant plating of signature dishes. Ingredients will be sourced from Shaya’s network of local fishermen, farmers and other purveyors.

Signature dishes will include whole carved buttermilk fried chicken; clay pot dirty rice with seared duck breast, duck egg yolk and scallions; Louisiana oyster patty with flaky puff pastry, caramelized shiitake mushrooms, and citrus zest; and salt-crusted Gulf red snapper with rosemary, lemon and extra virgin olive oil.

“Miss River is a place for celebration, where incredible food, drink, and ambiance combine for unforgettable dining experiences,” said Mali Carow, the property’s general manager. “Alon Shaya’s spirited cuisine, legendary Four Seasons service, evocative design, and art inspired by New Orleans come together here in a magically connected way.”

The 30-seat bar at Miss River will feature a “daring cocktail program, where unexpected and inventive takes on the classics are highlighted.” The restaurant’s wine program will balance new and old-world wines to complement the cuisine, including a collection of Champagnes and sparkling wines from around the world. An intimate alcove will house the Sommelier Table, where up to five standing guests can enjoy curated tastings. Imbibe carts seductively will circle the room, providing table-side pourings of Champagnes, aperitifs and digestifs.

The space is being designed by London-based Alexander Waterworth to “enhance the fine dining experience, drawing sympathetically on the aesthetic roots of the city, inheriting architectural details from the ironwork of the French Quarter, a tonal palette enriched from the Garden District, and shapes evoking natural elements of the region.”

Miss River will be open daily for lunch and dinner. For information, visit www.missrivernola.com and follow on Instagram @MissRiverNOLA and @FSHotelNewOrleans.