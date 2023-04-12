Sharyn Booker Will Lead NOCHI Fundraising Efforts

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute has hired Sharyn R. Booker to be director of development. She will be responsible for fundraising efforts that support the school’s culinary and hospitality training programs.

“I am excited for this opportunity to advance the work of an organization that provides access, professional growth, and career pathways in an industry that is part of the core of our city’s culture,” said Booker.

“Sharyn brings valuable experience to the NOCHI team. Her role is vital to fulfilling our work to train and place students on the fast track to a rewarding career in the culinary arts and hospitality industries,” said Gerald Duhon, NOCHI executive director.

Prior to joining the NOCHI team, Booker served as donor relations associate at the Greater New Orleans Foundation. She also served as development manager for the NOCCA Foundation, and as development assistant at the NOCCA Institute.

NOCHI offers 100-day certificate training program in culinary arts and baking & pastry arts, professional development opportunities, enthusiast classes, private event rentals, and more.