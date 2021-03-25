SHARP Men New Orleans

MISSION SHARP

Men NOLA’s mission is to provide professional attire and resources to men attempting to overcome barriers to employment. Its three-tiered Look SHARP, Think SHARP, Stay SHARP approach provides image consultation, interview advice, and tools for growth.

ABOUT

Interviews are vital to hiring, whether virtual or in-person, and first impressions matter to managers. Over 50 percent of African American men in New Orleans are unemployed—not having the right attire shouldn’t be a barrier. SHARP Men NOLA is the only organization in the South providing this service, in comparison to 20 Dress for Success affiliates for women.

Men leaving prison are desperately looking for an opportunity to successfully re-invent themselves. A new suit, pair of shoes, and tie changes attitude and changes behavior. Last year, SHARP Men NOLA provided suits for all young men at the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center so that when they are released, they can leave with new attitudes.

EVENTS

Homeless to Hired outreach provides clothing, haircuts and supplies to men in transition from unstable housing to gainful employment while Clothing Closet Drives supports men through professional attire for interviews. The organization’s annual Bowties & Bourbon Brunch promotes mental health and wellness, and its “Sharpest in New Orleans Award” highlights local men with an eye for fashion and philanthropy.

DONATIONS

Donations are needed to fuel growth and sustainability and deliver the systemic change that increases diversity and cultural representation in the marketplace. Giving helps Black-led and Black-benefitting organizations thrive. Volunteer-led, SHARP Men NOLA appreciates the support of its community and donors like AT&T’s Believe New Orleans team.