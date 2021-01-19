Shake Shack Brings Bananas Foster Shake to N.O. Locations

NEW ORLEANS – During a Carnival season like no other, N.O. Shake Shack locations will be spinning up a classic New Orleans dessert. Available through Feb. 28, the Bananas Foster Shake can be purchased at the downtown New Orleans Shack at 333 Canal St., in Canal Place, and the Metairie Shack, at ​3501 Veterans Memorial Blvd.​

“This year’s Mardi Gras celebrations will look different than in years past, and we’re happy to be able to offer this item which can be ordered and enjoyed in the comfort and safety of your own home,” said Mark Rosati, Shake Shack culinary director.

The shake will feature real banana hand spun with Shake Shack’s signature vanilla frozen custard, caramel sauce and shortbread cookie crumbles. In addition to these delicious ingredients, the vanilla custard recipe is made with only real sugar (no high-fructose corn syrup), cage-free eggs and milk from dairy farms who pledge not to use artificial growth hormones.

Click here to order.