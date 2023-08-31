Serse Appointed GM of Homewood Suites in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS — Natalie Serse has been appointed general manager of the Homewood Suites by Hilton New Orleans French Quarter.

Serse brings more than a decade of leadership experience managing and operating hotels. She joins Homewood Suites from Bridge Hotel Group, where she most recently served as general manager at Hampton Inn NYC Empire State Building. Prior to that, she held general manager and director of sales roles at several New York hotels, including Hyatt Place NYC Chelsea, Citadines Connect Fifth Avenue, Hilton Garden Inn NYC Financial Center Manhattan Downtown and Hilton Garden Inn Long Island City.