Sergio Girau Earns Engineering Award

L to R: Anthony J. Mumphrey Jr., TMG Consulting; Sergio Girau, Linfield, Hunter & Junius; Doreen Brasseaux, president and CEO of ACECL; David Dupre, Meyer Engineers and chairman of ACECL.

BATON ROUGE – The American Council of Engineering Companies of Louisiana presented professional engineer Sergio Girau with Linfield, Hunter & Junius, with the 2020 A.E. Wilder Award during the 2020 ACECL Fall Conference.

The A.E. Wilder Award, named after a former executive director of ACECL, is given to a distinguished member for continued extraordinary contributions of integrity and service to both ACEC of Louisiana and the engineering community.

Sergio Girau, vice president at Linfield, Hunter and Junius LLC continues a long tenure of service to the engineering industry. A former chair of the association, Girau is credited with organizing several international study tours, advancing legislation important to the industry and serving on state and local committees.

“Sergio not only rose to the highest leadership position at ACECL, he continues to give back and guide our industry at every level. He has changed this organization for the better,” stated Doreen Brasseaux, president and CEO of ACECL.