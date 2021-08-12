Sept. 8 Business Forum to Feature Todd Graves of Raising Cane’s 

NEW ORLEANS – What’s the secret for turning customers into diehard fans? Raising Cane’s founder and CEO Todd Graves will share his tried-and-true strategy during the next 21st Century Business Forum webcast.

The webcast will be broadcast at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8. Registration is free.

Graves has grown his restaurant chain to 500-plus locations globally. He has been honored with numerous industry awards and accolades. He was named one of the Top 100 CEOs in the U.S. by Glassdoor, and Ernst & Young named him Entrepreneur of the Year. Raising Cane’s also earned the SCORE Award for Outstanding Socially Progressive Business because it gives more than 25% of its profits to charitable causes.

Graves is also the host of the new docuseries “Restaurant Recovery” on Discovery+. On the show, he helps restaurateurs across the country overcome the struggles of operating during a pandemic. He has also made appearances on FOX’s “Secret Millionaire,” Animal Planet’s “Treehouse Masters,” and the Food Network’s “Food Court Wars.”

The 21st Century Business Forum debuted in 2021, featuring a lineup of successful executives, experts and global thought leaders. It airs on the second Wednesday of each month, interviewing guests in a Q&A format.

The 21st Century Business Forum is presented by Biz New Orleans and is sponsored by the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, EO Louisiana and the University of Holy Cross.

