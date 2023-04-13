Sensory Activation Vehicle Makes New Orleans Debut

L to R: Ericka DeSouza, Lou A. Fragoso, Sherwood Collins, Dr. Koren Boggs and Kevin Ferguson

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On April 13, Beignet Fest Foundation unveiled its latest mission-driven project to support and empower autistic children and others with sensory needs in the New Orleans community. With proceeds from the 2022 Beignet Fest in partnership with Children’s Hospital New Orleans, Beignet Fest Foundation commissioned KultureCity to build a sensory activation vehicle that can be used at events to make them more inclusive for those with sensory processing disorders often associated with autism and other conditions. The fully equipped, tow-along trailer provides a safe space of respite and decompression for individuals who may become overwhelmed from the sights, sounds and crowds at many of the city’s beloved, local events.

“So much of New Orleans is about gathering to enjoy our culture, and our hope is that with our sensory activation vehicle, families can get out and do that together more often, bringing along their loved ones who may need a place to take a break, explore, play and reset,” said Sherwood Collins, executive director of Beignet Fest Foundation.

Inside the trailer, which has been dubbed “Benny’s Sensory Activation Vehicle,” the walls and floor are lightly carpeted, and the lighting is kept low. There’s air conditioning to keep it cool. All the features are specially designed to calm the mind and engage users. Elements include a bubble wall where individuals can watch water flow in a series of frames that glow different colors. There are also wooden puzzles, soft bean bag chairs, an interactive colored-light panel and textured elements for tactile sensory input. Working with Children’s Hospital’s Autism Center, more activities will be added as organizers gauge reaction and usage of the trailer.

“We are thrilled to help make the sensory activation vehicle possible through our support of the Beignet Fest Foundation. At Children’s Hospital New Orleans, we believe in creating therapeutic spaces where all kids can have fun and explore,” said Lucio A. Fragoso, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital New Orleans. “Beignet Fest and the Beignet Fest Foundation are making a meaningful impact for our autism community, and we’re proud support them in this effort.”

In addition to the sensory activation vehicle, sensory bags that include items like headphones and fidget toys will be available to borrow through the program at events.

“At KultureCity, our mission is to make the nevers possible. We want to create spaces with sensory accessibility,” said Uma Srivastava, executive director of KultureCity. “From outdoor events like festivals and sporting events to indoor events like exhibitions and conferences, the sensory activation vehicle ensures that all guests can be included.”

Beignet Fest Foundation organizers are currently recruiting staff to facilitate the activities for the sensory activation vehicle onsite at events. Staffers will go through training and certification with KultureCity to become knowledgeable and adept at working with individuals with sensory needs.

In the effort to make New Orleans festivals more inclusive, New Orleans & Co. is a partnering with Beignet Fest Foundation to underwrite the cost of having the fully staffed sensory activation vehicle at 10 festivals this year, which will be identified in the coming weeks.

“New Orleans is known far and wide as a city that is welcoming to everyone,” said Walt Leger, president and CEO of New Orleans & Co. “We are happy to support this community project to make New Orleans an even more welcoming and accessible city. This vehicle will empower residents and visitors who may become overstimulated at many of our festivals and celebrations to be able to attend and participate in a meaningful way and add to the beautiful sense of community we celebrate in New Orleans.”

To learn more about Benny’s Sensory Activation Vehicle, email info@beignetfest.com.