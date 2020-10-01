Senior Solutions

For seniors, the pandemic has presented a particularly challenging time. The necessity of social distancing has been isolating for many, and even if living independently, extra precautions have likely reduced time spent with friends and loved ones. Fortunately, the New Orleans area offers a wide array of services and communities available for older adults, and many are identifying safe and innovative ways to provide assistance when needed while keeping individuals connected with the people in their lives. As uncertain times continue to shift, pushing the boundaries of what was used to be “normal,” local professionals in senior living are adjusting with flexibility and careful consideration to find solutions to new issues as they arise. If you or someone you know is experiencing life changes that call for a move to a smaller, more manageable home or added assistance to maintain an active, healthy lifestyle, the following resources may offer a solution to the new challenges faced.

Senior Living & Retirement Communities

Audubon Care Homes

Family-owned and operated, Audubon Care Homes offers residential assisted living in a comfortable, home-like environment for seniors with specialized efforts for residents in need of memory care.

Their latest innovation is the iN2L touch screen computer system, which is programmed for activities, games, therapy, music, virtual museum tours, 1:1 intervention, staff education, and more. The system allows for residents to communicate with the world, family and friends through Skype and an online Family Portal, where they can share and access videos, photos and other media to keep them engaged and connected.

These features have become even more significant in light of COVID-19, as experts stress the importance of sustaining meaningful relationships when in-person visits to residential assisted living are limited or restricted. Audubon Care Homes provides each resident the tools they need to stay safe, healthy and connected while in a high-quality, luxurious setting.

For more information, call 504-290-1717 or visit the Audubon Care Homes website at auduboncarehomes.com.

Ville Ste. Marie

Customization is key at Ville Ste. Marie—the freedom to embrace your own lifestyle and preferences is what sets this affordable senior living community apart. Creating a custom care plan based on individual needs will help ensure you or your loved one maintains independence where possible and assistance where it’s needed.

With independent living and assisted living packages, community options are tailored to both active lifestyles and those requiring specialized care. Seniors can choose from a variety of floor plans that give them the comfort and familiarity they desire, from a studio or small one-bedroom to medium and large one-bedrooms, as well as a two-bedroom option. All residents are welcome to enjoy the events, meals, and fun-filled activities that happen throughout the month.

Ville Ste. Marie’s dedicated team of caregivers prioritize comfort and safety for residents, who enjoy a lush campus located just a short walk from the Mississippi River. For more information, call 504-834-3164 or visit villestemarie.com to learn more and view a video tour.

Christwood

Christwood is known as the Northshore’s premier Life Plan Community. Christwood residents enrich their lives as they discover new passions and take up hobbies while meeting new friends.

Independent living residents enjoy a concierge lifestyle on the grounds of a 117-acre campus with convenient access to shopping, dining, entertainment and medical services. Many residents continue their love of volunteering and work with service organizations both on and off campus. Their assisted living is a Level 4 Adult Residential Care Assisted Living provider, a unique designation that provides a licensed nurse on site for 24 hours a day and higher than required staffing levels.

Since 1996, the community has served the Gulf Coast and surrounding area with consistent standard-setting care with the best possible service. They are continuing to build out their offerings, most recently by opening up assisted living, skilled nursing and cognitive memory care for non-residents on a limited basis. To learn more, call 985-898-0515 or visit Christwoodrc.com.

The Blake

The Blake is a resort-style senior living community opening in November 2020. Their campus on Jefferson Highway in Harahan will offer seniors and their families a unique senior lifestyle option. Alongside their state-of-the-art hospitality services, The Blake offers a broad continuum of wellness and personal care, from 24-hour nurse staffing and housekeeping to transportation, on-site primary care health services, home health, and outpatient rehabilitation facilities.

Providing only the highest levels of technology, apartment design, and recreation, The Blake will offer a full-service coffee shop, restaurant, and lounge along with expansive courtyards, a media theater, a chapel, full-service salon and spa, outdoor fireside seating, and an unmatched activity program. Their dining program is staffed by an executive chef and dedicated servers, providing residents with restaurant-style meal options with three courses at every meal. Now is the time to enjoy all The Blake has to offer with their Ageless Louisiana Living.

For more information, visit blakeseniorliving.com.

Inspired Living Kenner

Inspired Living Kenner offers a resort-style community designed to allow seniors to thrive regardless of care needs. The purpose-built community provides both assistance and empowerment to its residents, creating the ideal environment for a vibrant, happy lifestyle. Its features offer leisure and hospitality while providing care services for seniors who need assistance with activities of daily living and beyond, from those who need “just a little” care to full, specialized help.

Thanks to their popular rate-lock plan, seniors and their families can set a rate that works for them for Inspired Living Kenner’s services, from personalized care plans and management to personal care and select nursing services. They also offer specialized memory care services, bringing an in-depth understanding of the unique emotional and physical needs of each individual living with dementia.

To learn more about Inspired Living Kenner’s services, call 504-313-6600 or visit inspiredlivingkenner.com.

In-Home Services

Home Care Solutions

Home Care Solutions is a locally owned and operated company specializing in compassionate in-home sitting services, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Care as well as Aging Life Care Management™ services to help your elderly loved ones extend their independence at home.

“Our mission is to help our clients age in place gracefully while maintaining as much independence as possible,” says Rachel Palmer, Community Liaison. “During the pandemic, many families are under additional pressure to provide care for an aging loved one—as many of them are also coping with massive changes to their own schedules and lives, we can step in and provide an extra arm of support that provides less risk of exposure than at a retirement community while allowing for continued connection with family.”

Caregivers are carefully matched to meet your loved one’s needs and personality, and their familiarity with local resources saves you time and often saves you money while their compassionate understanding of the aging process relieves you of unnecessary distress. For more information, call 504-828-0900 or visit HomeCareNewOrleans.com.

Home Instead Senior Care

While communities practice social distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19, the loneliness many seniors already feel can be amplified. Home Instead Senior Care in Metairie recognizes the effects long-term isolation can have on the senior community, including higher risk of heart attack, stroke, depression, anxiety and premature death. They recommend the following ideas to ensure loved ones stay connected and engaged during these difficult times:

1. Set a schedule. Regular check-ins can go a long way toward helping older relatives feel supported.

2. Video chat. Technology can’t replace in-person human interaction, but video chat platforms offer a user-friendly way to reach out.

3. Call. Sometimes picking up the phone is the best way to get the job done.

4. Embrace snail mail. Sending a letter or postcard is an easy way to remind someone you’re thinking of them.

For more ideas on how to connect with older adults in your life, visit ReadytoCare.com or call Home Instead Senior Care at 504-455-4911.