Senior Living Community Debuts in Former Carrollton Courthouse

NEW ORLEANS — The Carrollton New Orleans senior living community, owned and operated by Liberty Senior Living, opened earlier this month in the former site of the Carrollton Courthouse on Carrollton Avenue. The facility offers assisted living and memory support services and care to older adults.

Liberty Senior Living operates or is developing 22 senior living communities throughout the southeast.

“We’re excited to be a part of this unique development and the fact we’re bringing the quality and tradition of Liberty to such a historic and beautiful location here in New Orleans,” said Will Purvis, the company’s president, in a press release.

The building, which had been a courthouse, and then a series of schools, had been vacant for several years. The renovation and development of the senior living community merge an upscale modern design with a nod to the building’s historical roots.

“I consider this to be one of the most iconic projects Liberty has been associated with. It is our first community that has involved a historic renovation,” said Purvis. “We are thankful to Felicity Partners for the leadership, local knowledge and oversight they brought to turning this treasured landmark into the beautiful community it has become today.”

On Feb. 15, the Carrollton New Orleans hosted a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony. Approximately 200 people attended the celebratory event, which featured comments by leadership and development partners, a welcome to new and prospective residents, and descriptions of the unique project.

Attendees were encouraged to take self-guided tours of the community’s common areas, including La Colonnade Dining Room, Ben Franklin Bar & Bistro, libraries, a fitness suite, a meditation room, a theater, arts and arts crafts centers and more. They could also view areas decorated with original works by local artists, curated by the New Orleans Arts Council.

Residents will start moving into their new homes within the next couple of weeks.

“The Carrollton New Orleans will allow people who have lived in the community and perhaps even attended school in this same building to live in a historic landmark and enjoy an active and engaging lifestyle,” said Dean Dellaria, corporate director of marketing and sales for Liberty Senior Living. “This is an incomparable opportunity that we’re excited to present to seniors.”

Liberty Senior Living

Liberty Senior Living is a division of Liberty Healthcare Management that specializes in senior living and retirement communities. Based in North Carolina and established in 1875, Liberty Healthcare Management is a family-owned company.