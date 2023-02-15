Senior Living Community Celebrates Grand Opening on Carrollton

NEW ORLEANS — On Feb. 15, Felicity Property Company and Liberty Senior Living hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at The Carrollton, a new senior living community built on the site of the former Carrollton Courthouse (701 Carrollton Avenue). The approximately 100,000-square-foot space contains 73 assisted living apartments and 20 memory care apartments with private baths.

More than 160 years old, the building housed a series of schools — including Benjamin Franklin High School and Audubon Charter School — before being dramatically expanded and renovated for its current purpose. The Carrollton will offer assisted living and memory care along with enrichment programming and restaurant-style dining.

The Greek Revival building was designed in 1855 by Henry Howard, who is responsible for nearly 300 buildings in the city throughout his lifetime. Felicity purchased it at a public auction after it sat vacant for about decade. Impetus Construction led the 18-month construction project, which has an estimated price tag of $28.5 million. Waggonner & Ball is the architect.

The former courthouse, which is flanked by two new wings, will house a lobby, sitting and entertainment areas, a formal dining room, a cocktail bar, gallery spaces and bathrooms.

Liberty Senior Living is a division of North Carolina-based Liberty Healthcare Management, which specializes in senior living and retirement communities. The family-owned company, established in 1875, owns and operates 21 different facilities throughout the southeastern United States.

Live Oak Bank provided construction financing.

The chairman of Felicity Property Company is Tom Winingder. The company’s president is Patrick Schindler.