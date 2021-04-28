Senior Care Provider Offering Free Resources to Understand Sensory Loss

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – Home Instead Inc., a national provider of senior care with four offices in the New Orleans area, is offering resources to help families understand how the pandemic has made it harder for older adults with sensory loss to fully connect with the world around them.

“Over the last year, we have grown increasingly more aware of the negative effects of social isolation,” said Lakelyn Hogan, Home Instead caregiver advocate, in a press release. “Older adults living with limited or diminished senses are faced with the added stress and difficulties brought on by prolonged isolation from their loved ones. And it’s especially important to consider their needs, as they may have an especially difficult time staying connected.”

Home Instead offers these suggestions to help connect:

Contact older loved ones or neighbors regularly and create meaningful interactions to ensure they feel valued.

During phone calls, be sure to speak up and enunciate your words clearly.

When possible, visit in-person from a socially safe distance.

Consider using a clear mask to help those with hearing loss read your lips.

Click here to get free resources designed to help families and the community start a larger conversation around the impact of sensory loss. Tools include an online sensory loss simulation and instructions on how to create a do-it-yourself Aging Senses Kit.

For more information, visit www.AgingSenses.com.