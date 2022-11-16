Senegalese Restaurant Dakar NOLA Now Open on Magazine

NEW ORLEANS — Serigne Mbaye, the chef behind Senegalese pop-up restaurant Dakar NOLA, has opened a brick-and-mortar location with partner Effie Richardson at 3814 Magazine Street. Dakar NOLA offers a seven-course Senegalese-influenced tasting menu and is open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday. The restaurant seats 30 guests, with one seating each evening.

“Tradition is at the core of everything we do at Dakar NOLA,” said Mbaye in a press release. “And it’s a place where every dish tells a story and nurtures the soul. We cannot wait to share our stories and traditions with you.”

Mbaye was born in the United States but lived in Senegal for most of his youth. Learning to cook from his mother and while attending boarding school, he was drawn to the kitchen environment and returned to the U.S for culinary school. Following graduation, he gained experience from the three Michelin Star Atelier Crenn in San Francisco and the two Michelin Star L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon in New York. On a chance encounter, he received an opportunity to work at Commander’s Palace and made his way to New Orleans, where he found strong connections between the foods of Senegal and New Orleans.

“My goal as a chef is to find myself through the pursuit of Senegalese cuisine and to share my observances with the world,” he said. “Dakar NOLA is a bridge for me between the people of Senegal and New Orleans.”

For several years, Serigne has served his changing menu of Senegalese food at pop-ups at Mosquito Supper Club and the Southern Food and Beverage Museum.

Serigne was named Eater NOLA’s Chef of the Year in 2021 and received a nomination from the James Beard Foundation for Best Emerging Chef in 2022.