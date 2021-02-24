Semolina Dishes Available Exclusively Via Waitr

NEW ORLEANS – Taste Buds Management, creator of Zea Rotisserie & Bar and Semolina, has announced the debut of Semolina Delivered, a new way to experience the brand’s favorite dishes available exclusively through the delivery app Waitr. Semolina, which closed its doors in mid-2020 after 30 years of business, is offering a selection of its most popular favorites for delivery in a variety of neighborhoods throughout southeast Louisiana.

Fans of Semolina’s iconic pasta dishes will be able to order like shrimp Roban, mac and cheesecake, chicken parmesan, double cheeseburger pasta and chicken enchilada pasta. Inspired by flavors from all over the globe, Semolina Delivered will continue to evolve its selections.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer individuals and families the opportunity to enjoy Semolina’s classic dishes in the comfort of their own homes,” said Chef Greg Reggio, Taste Buds Management co-owner. “Because Semolina Delivered’s specialty dishes arrive as quickly and fresh as if customers were dining in, we believe this is the best way to reach our loyal fans while we search for a brick-and-mortar location.”

Semolina Delivered is now available exclusively through Waitr in Harahan, River Ridge, Kenner, Metairie, Elmwood, Lakeview, Mid-City, Old Metairie, Downtown, the Warehouse District, Gentilly, the Garden District, Harvey/Terrytown, Belle Chasse, Lapalco and the Greater Baton Rouge area.

To view the complete Semolina Delivered menu and order food, visit semolina-delivered.com.