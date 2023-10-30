Semaj Douglas Joins Boys Town Team

NEW ORLEANS — Semaj Douglas has joined Boys Town as a successful futures specialist.

Douglas holds a degree in communications and fine art from the University of Illinois. Previously, she served as a theater and arts teacher in Orleans Parish and a transitional teacher and life coach for children with disabilities in New York and New Jersey.

“I’ve always been a good mentor and teacher when it comes to the youth,” she said. “The idea of being able to do that in a nontraditional setting helps support and encourage young minds to be more successful upon graduation from high school, enabling them to enter college or the workforce confidently.”

Douglas will focus on senior planning, individualized life skills training and workforce development.