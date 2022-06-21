Seeking Women-Led Restaurants for P.O.W.E.R. Plates Program

NEW ORLEANS — From Fidelity Bank and the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation:

Fidelity and LHF will celebrate women in the hospitality industry again this summer with their annual launch of the unique women’s fundraising program P.O.W.E.R. Plates on July 1, 2022. The deadline for interested women-led hospitality businesses to join the charitable initiative has been extended to this Friday, June 24.

The monthlong celebration of women in the state’s hospitality industry is part of Fidelity’s “Potential of Women Entrepreneurs Realized” (P.O.W.E.R.) program, which caters to thousands of female-owned businesses. Currently, program officials are seeking women-owned, women-managed or women-led restaurants and bars to participate in the annual fundraising program. The goal of the program is to raise awareness and drive business to women-led restaurants in South Louisiana during the slow summer business months.

“The hospitality industry in Louisiana and its workers are vital to our state. P.O.W.E.R. Plates’ mission is to help support this critical industry by driving business to these women-led restaurants.” said Elizabeth Broekman, Fidelity Bank Vice President and Director of P.O.W.E.R. “In addition, we are raising awareness of the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation’s mission of supporting Louisiana’s hospitality industry workforce during times of personal crisis for our workers in such a vital industry.”

The Louisiana Hospitality Foundation and Fidelity Bank are matching donations up to $2,500 for this year’s program. After a record 67 restaurants and bars participated in 2021, officials have set a goal of recruiting 75 restaurants throughout South Louisiana. Neat Wine is the participating wine sponsor and a special beer for the program was released by Port Orleans Brewery.

“Women in the Louisiana hospitality industry have a tremendous impact in our lives any time we go out for a meal, a drink or stay in a hotel,” said Fidelity Bank President and CEO Chris Ferris. “Programs like Fidelity Bank’s P.O.W.E.R. program are crucial in bringing women to the forefront and highlighting their successes and P.O.W.E.R. Plates is the perfect way to showcase these amazing women.”

For more information, a list of participating restaurants and more, visit www.power-plates.com. Restaurants and bars interested in participating can register via the website.