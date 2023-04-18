Second Harvest to Host Conference for Food Bank Leaders

NEW ORLEANS – From Second Harvest Food Bank:

Second Harvest Food Bank will welcome more than 600 food bank professionals from across the nation to New Orleans for Feeding America’s 2023 Annual Conference. Scheduled for April 18 through April 20, the event provides a space for executive leaders and board members to strengthen relationships and engage on pressing topics impacting the food bank sector.

On April 18, Second Harvest will host approximately 100 conference attendees for a tour of the newly renovated Gayle & Tom Benson Food and Nutrition Center located at 700 Edwards Avenue. Participants will network and learn from Second Harvest staff members about strategic program and operations initiatives that will position Second Harvest to double its impact across the 23 South Louisiana parishes.

“It is an honor and privilege to host Feeding America’s 2023 Annual Conference and welcome our colleagues from across the country to our vibrant city,” said Natalie Jayroe, president and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank. “While our guests will no doubt enjoy exploring the City of New Orleans, there are important conversations that will take place around the challenges impacting food banks nationwide. Second Harvest Food Bank is eager to share our initiatives in motion across South Louisiana to bring nutritious foods to our neighbors in need.”

Communities across Louisiana and the United States are facing surging rates of hunger and food insecurity since the start of the pandemic – and the recent expiration of federal emergency SNAP benefits has only made this crisis worse. The loss of emergency benefits, coinciding with increased food prices, is forcing families to make impossible decisions, such as whether to pay rent or feed their children.

“Second Harvest Food Bank and food banks across the nation are dealing with the same inflationary effects and supply chain slowdowns that have impacted the economy and the amount of donated food Second Harvest and other food banks receive has declined in the past year,” said Jayroe. “It is a perfect storm and food banks are needed now more than ever to ensure that our seniors, children, and families don’t go hungry.”

These and other food insecurity challenges facing communities across the country will be discussed during the three-day conference which expects its highest attendance in Feeding America history.

To learn more about Second Harvest Food Bank visit www.no-hunger.org and Feeding America visit www.feedingamerica.org.