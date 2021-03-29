Second Harvest Food Bank Announces New Members of Leadership Team

NEW ORLEANS – Second Harvest Food Bank has announced that Paul Scelfo, Paige Vance and Mark Quitney have joined its leadership team. They will lead the fight against hunger through food access, advocacy, education, nd disaster response across 23 South Louisiana parishes.

Scelfo joins Second Harvest Food Bank as regional director. He is responsible for operations, emergency response and partnership development. He will also oversee the major expansion of the food bank’s work in Acadiana and Southwest Louisiana. He is a graduate of the University of Louisiana and has more than 25 years of experience in the food and beverage industry. Moreover, he has worked in the areas of fundraising and charitable event planning and is experienced in the logistics of regional meal distribution to the elderly.

Vance returns to Second Harvest in the role of impact operations manager. He coordinates the delivery and distribution of millions of pounds of food year-round and in times of disaster response in the Greater New Orleans area, on the Northshore and in the Bayou region. She is a graduate of the University of Alaska Fairbanks. She has worked in state government as chief of Medicaid and previously managed Second Harvest Food Bank’s child nutrition programs.

Executive chef Mark Quitney oversees Second Harvest Food Bank’s community kitchen operations in the New Orleans metro area and in Lafayette. He leads a kitchen staff and team of volunteers in the production of meals year-round and in times of disaster response. Quitney is a 1985 alumnus of the Culinary Institute of America in New York. He has more than 35 years of experience running kitchens in luxury hotel properties in New Orleans, Atlanta, St. Kitts, Chicago and Florida.

“It takes an experienced and dedicated team to lead the fight against hunger daily and in extraordinary times of disaster,” said Natalie Jayroe, Second Harvest president and CEO. “We are fortunate to welcome back colleagues who are familiar and passionate about our mission and gain the skill, experience and energy of new leaders who will help shape the expansion of our work in communities across South Louisiana.”

To learn more about Second Harvest Food Bank, volunteer, host a food drive, or donate, visit www.no-hunger.org.