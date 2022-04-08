Second Chance Virtual Job Fair to be Held April 27

(Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Office of Workforce Development, in partnership with the State of Louisiana, Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections, and the Louisiana Workforce Commission is hosting a Second Chance Virtual Virtual Career & Resource Expo for justice-involved/returning citizens on Wednesday, April 27 from 1p.m. – 3p.m.

The expo will help assist qualified and professional candidates who are returning citizens seeking employment.