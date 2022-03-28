Sean Payton to Give Loyola Commencement Address

Sean Payton reacts during an NFL football press conference announcing his resignation as head coach of the New Orleans Saints, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Metairie, La. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

NEW ORLEANS — Former Saints head coach Sean Payton will give the Loyola University New Orleans undergraduate commencement address on May 14 at the UNO Lakefront Arena. He will also receive an honorary doctor of letters at the ceremony.

After 15 seasons leading the team, Payton amassed a regular-season record of 152-89, a postseason mark of 9-8, one Super Bowl victory and the 2006 Associated Press Coach of the Year award. After he announced he was leaving his post in January, many have speculated that he’ll join a TV broadcasting crew to cover the NFL’s 2022-23 season.

Other notables will receive honorary degrees from Loyola this year. The list includes musician George Porter Jr., Holocaust survivor and advocate Anne Levy, New Orleans Public Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno, and the Rev. Gregory Boyle, who works with former gang leaders to help them find employment and spiritual direction.

The law school graduation ceremony will feature the Hon. Calvin Johnson, retired chief judge of Orleans Parish District Court and the first African-American elected to serve on that court. A member of the College of Law faculty at Loyola, Johnson will serve as law commencement speaker and receive an honorary doctor of Laws.

This year’s commencement ceremonies will be the last for Loyola President Tania Tetlow in her current role. In February, Tetlow was named the next president of Fordham University in New York City. She will make the transition after this school year.