Schroder Leads First Virtual Meeting Allowed By Law

State Treasurer and Bond Commission Chair John M. Schroder, second from left, calls to order the first-ever virtual SBC meeting allowed by law. (Photo courtesy of the Louisiana Department of Treasury)

BATON ROUGE — On Feb. 24, State Treasurer John M. Schroder conducted the first-ever virtual meeting of the Louisiana State Bond Commission.

In 2021, Louisiana lawmakers passed legislation that allows the SBC to meet remotely even after the state’s pandemic emergency order expired.

“During the pandemic we had to find a way to conduct the critical business of the state. Virtual meetings saved taxpayers from having to foot the bill for travel expenses to and from the Capitol,” said Schroder, who is the Bond Commission’s chair. “It also expanded access, which is what government is all about.”

More than 220 attendees joined the Feb. 24 meeting.

The meetings cannot all be held virtually and an anchor location for the meeting must be made available for those who wish to attend in person. With the successful pilot completed, legislation that made the pilot permanent was passed in 2022. Administrative rulemaking went into effect this week, allowing for this first meeting to be conducted pursuant to R.S.42:29.

The special meeting was set for the purpose of discussing an investment banking pool. Moving forward instructions for submitting questions/comments will be found online via meetings’ posted agendas at https://www.treasury.la.gov/state-bond-commission.

The physical anchor location for the meetings is set for the First Floor Capitol Annex Building – Room 173, 1051 North 3rd Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802. A link to virtually watch the meeting is also available at https://www.treasury.la.gov/state-bond-commission.