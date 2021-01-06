Schools to Host Virtual Career Expo

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – The 2021 NOLA Virtual Career Expo will be hosted by the career centers at Dillard University, Loyola University New Orleans, Southern University at New Orleans, University of New Orleans, and Xavier University of Louisiana. The schedule:

Wednesday, March 3, 2021: Business and Communications

Thursday, March 4, 2021: Government, Nonprofit and Education

Friday, March 5, 2021: STEM and Healthcare

Potential employers will be able to connect with students and alumni from all five institutions, which have a combined student enrollment of approximately 20,000 students and many undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The 2021 NOLA Virtual Career Expo will be hosted on Handshake’s new virtual career fair platform.

Click here to register.