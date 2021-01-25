Schools Host Career Fair

NEW ORLEANS – The career centers at University of New Orleans, Dillard University, Loyola University New Orleans, Southern University at New Orleans, and Xavier University of Louisiana have announced their joint 2021 NOLA Virtual Career Expo.

This virtual event will take place over three days and will be organized broadly by industry:

Wednesday, March 3, 2021: Business and Communications

Thursday, March 4, 2021: Government, Non-Profit and Teaching

Friday, March 5, 2021: STEM and Healthcare

The 2021 NOLA Virtual Career Expo will be hosted on Handshake’s new virtual career fair platform. Click here to view the Virtual Fair Launch Kit.

General registration is $200 per day.

Register using the following links:

2021 NOLA Virtual Career Expo: Business & Communications (Day 1 of 3) | Handshake (joinhandshake.com)

2021 NOLA Virtual Career Expo: Government, Non-Profit, and Teaching (Day 2 of 3) | Handshake (joinhandshake.com)

2021 NOLA Virtual Career Expo: STEM & Healthcare (Day 3 of 3) | Handshake (joinhandshake.com)