School Prepares Students for Tech Jobs

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – The Rooted School, which offers training for technology jobs, is celebrating National Career Development Month.

The open enrollment public charter high school offers technology courses and the Green Balloon Fellowship, a post-secondary partner program that students enter after high school. Students spend half of the school day in general education classes and the other half learning about 3-D printer devices, digital media, coding, robots and apps. Students receive hands-on training equivalent to someone with four years of college experience in a computer science or digital media program.

“As a teacher at Rooted School I have the opportunity to engage students daily and help foster their curiosity and love of technology,” said Jemiah L. Boagni, the school’s director of technology and technology coach. “Here scholars are able to dive deeper into technology both inside and outside of the classroom. During the year students apply the skills they’ve learned to numerous projects allowing them hands-on practice, which has become extremely beneficial to them once they began working in this particular field.”

“Rooted School created another way for me to network and create opportunities for myself. Earning my Autodesk Inventor certification made working with prototype companies easier,” said Justice R. Matthews, Rooted School alumni. “Since I was already familiar with this type of software I was able to make a huge impact in my job and work for the CEO of the company.”

This program is open to both Rooted School and non-Rooted School graduates. Companies that hired Green Balloon Fellows in 2021 are Lucid, Ochsner Health, Levelset, Square Button, Revelry, Skilltype, Scale Workspace and Entergy.