School Leaders Celebrate Groundbreaking at $28M Hynes-UNO Campus

NEW ORLEANS — From Hynes Charter Schools and the University of New Orleans:

On March 29, Hynes Charter Schools CEO Dr. Michelle Douglas, UNO President John Nicklow, along with the Hynes Charter School Corporation Board of Directors and Friends of Hynes Board joined many partners and supporters at the groundbreaking of the new Hynes-UNO Campus, located at 1901 Leon C. Simon Dr. on UNO’s campus.

The new $28 milllion, 900-plus student K-8 grade building is expected to be completed in Fall 2024 by Lemoine Construction, with design by Grace Hebert Curtis Architects.

“The Hynes community is thrilled to break ground on the Hynes-UNO campus,” said Douglas. “Our Hynes family is expanding and we could not be more excited to have this new state-of-the-art building where our students can thrive and learn within the framework of a Hynes education.” The Hynes partnership is made possible through cooperation from UNO, NOLA-PS, and the University of Louisiana System, said Dr. Douglas.

Hynes-UNO opened for the 2019-20 school year, replicating the Hynes Charter Schools curriculum, core values, and foundation. The Hynes-UNO campus is temporarily housed at the Jean Gordon swing space, located at 6101 Chatham Dr., until the new school is constructed. Hynes-UNO currently serves grades K-3rd grades, eventually growing to a full K-8th grade school focused on a well-rounded, core curriculum with a science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) focus. The school also offers a French immersion program.

“The University of New Orleans is proud to deepen its partnership with Hynes Charter Schools through this project,” said Nicklow. “Together we are helping to create a legacy that will provide educational benefits to the people of New Orleans for generations to come.”

Grace Hebert Curtis Architects worked closely with teachers and staff to develop a student-centered learning environment to serve K-8 grade students. The school is divided into two buildings: The South Building houses administrative offices, classrooms, and media center spaces; the North Building contains enrichment classrooms and commons areas.

The interiors were inspired by Hynes’ focus on STEAM and were designed to create an engaging setting for discovery and development. Nestled between the bustling academic powerhouses of Ben Franklin High School and the University of New Orleans, the new Hynes-UNO campus creates the optimal setting for its anticipated 900+ students to thrive and grow throughout their pivotal developmental years.

Hynes currently operates two other schools in addition to Hynes-UNO, including their A-rated Hynes-Lakeview campus (PK3 – 8th) and their Hynes-Parkview campus (K-8th) in the Gentilly Woods neighborhood. Hynes Charter Schools are some of the highest demand, non-selective admissions elementary schools in Orleans Parish.